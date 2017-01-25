DALLAS — The Mavericks have signed Pierre Jackson to a second 10-day contract, putting the former Baylor guard closer to a guaranteed roster spot for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old Jackson has averaged 3.1 points and 1.7 assists in seven games with the Mavericks in his first NBA season. He was signed off Dallas' development league team in December and waived less than two weeks later. He signed his first 10-day deal Jan. 15.

If the Mavericks want to keep Jackson beyond another 10-day contract, they will have to sign him for the rest of the season.

Jackson was a second-round pick in 2013 but never appeared in an NBA game before tearing an Achilles tendon in a summer league game a year later. He has also played in France.