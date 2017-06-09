HOUSTON — Cameron Maybin didn't waste time getting going in his first game back from the disabled list.

After missing nine games with an oblique injury, Maybin had three hits and tied a franchise record with a career-high four steals to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 9-4 on Friday night.

"I just really enjoy just creating some havoc out there, putting some pressure on the guys," Maybin said. "I've always been pretty good at getting bags and tonight they just didn't do a great job of holding me and I got some really good jumps out there."

He doubled, had two infield singles and scored four times while moving into first place in the American League with 17 steals. He's the first AL player since Rajai Davis in 2013 to have four steals, and just the 12th player since 1913 to have four steals and score four runs in a game.

"He's been running the bases great, it's great to get him back in the lineup, especially leading off," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He set a tone for sure."

Matt Shoemaker (6-3) pitched seven solid innings, Martín Maldonado added a two-run homer in the seventh and Kole Calhoun had three RBIs as the Angels won for the third time in four games.

Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for the Astros, whose streak of 12 straight games with at least five runs ended.

Houston starter Brad Peacock (3-1) allowed a season-high seven hits and tied a season high with four runs in just three innings.

"It was not our night on the mound," manager A.J. Hinch said. "It felt like they had someone on base virtually every inning, and they put a lot of pressure on us. We didn't execute the pitches we needed to and they had traffic on the bases all night. There was never really a comfortable inning."

Maybin got things going immediately, hitting a leadoff single before stealing second base with one out. After a walk by Albert Pujols, Maybin stole third before walks by Yunel Escobar and Luis Valbuena put the Angels up 1-0.

Maybin hit a ground-rule double with one on and one out in the second. Los Angeles made it 3-0 when Calhoun drove in two runs with a single with one out in the second.

Houston cut the lead to 3-1 when Brian McCann scored on a groundout by Nori Aoki with in the bottom of the inning. The Astros added another run that inning on a single by Jake Marisnick, but Bregman was tagged trying to score to end the inning.

Escobar doubled to start the third and scored on a single by Valbuena to make it 4-2.

Maybin singled with no outs in fourth, stole second base and later advanced to third on an error by third baseman Bregman. The Angels extended to the lead to 5-2 when he scored on a single by Calhoun.

Maybin got things going again in the sixth when he drew a walk with no outs. He stole second and took third on a groundout by Calhoun before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Pujols to leave the Angels up 6-2.

Shoemaker had retired 13 straight before Marwin Gonzalez singled with one out in the seventh. Bregman followed with his homer to left field to cut the lead to 8-4. Shoemaker yielded seven hits and four runs while striking out four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Mike Trout, who had surgery on his left thumb on May 31, had the stitches removed earlier this week and has started playing catch. He is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. ... OF Shane Robinson was designated for assignment to make room for Maybin on the roster.

Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (strained back muscle) played catch on Friday for the first time since he was injured, but Hinch said he isn't sure when he'll return. "I happy that he's doing that, but it's a long road to recovery for him once the throwing program starts," Hinch said. "But that's a start."

HOMER HAPPY

The Astros have homered in 17 straight games, which ranks second in franchise history to an 18-game streak in 2000. Houston has hit 34 homers in that span and leads the majors with 96.

MARTES MAKES DEBUT

Houston's top prospect Francis Martes allowed four hits and four runs and walked two in 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut after being selected to the roster on Thursday. The 21-year-old became the youngest pitcher to appear in an AL game this season.

"He flashed his good stuff," Hinch said. "He was very anxious and I felt like he was a little quick tonight. He was working fast and everything about tonight will be a blur for him."

UP NEXT

Angels: Ricky Nolasco (2-6, 5.05 ERA) will pitch for Los Angeles on Saturday. Nolasco allowed seven hits and three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings of a 3-2 loss against Minnesota in his last start.

Astros: Mike Fiers (3-2, 4.84) is set to start for Houston on Saturday. He allowed seven hits and two runs in five innings in a 7-3 win over Kansas City on Monday.

