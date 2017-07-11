Must See: McGregor - 'I'm gonna knock him out inside of four rounds'

The Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. hype train is rolling through four cities across three countries on an international press tour this week and TSN will be along for every step of the way.

Before two of the biggest names in martial arts step into the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, they will appear at public press events in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Toronto on Wednesday, New York on Thursday and London on Friday - all four events LIVE on TSN.ca and TSN GO.

TSN is bringing you all the action completely unedited so be prepared for some choice words from the competitors, who will square off for the first time ahead of one of the most anticipated martial arts bouts in history.

The bout pits arguably the greatest boxer of his era in Mayweather Jr. (49-0) against the UFC’s biggest star in McGregor (21-3).

After capturing the UFC lightweight championship last November to become the first fighter in the organization’s history to hold two belts in two weight classes simultaneously, McGregor launched a campaign to pull Mayweather Jr. out of retirement for the superfight.

The social media onslaught caught Mayweather Jr.’s attention and eventually pushed him far enough to announce that he was officially un-retiring for the sake of fighting McGregor.

After six months of verbal starring and ironing out the details, the bout was finalized on June 14. Mayweather Promotions is putting on the fight and both fighters are expected to make in excess of $100 million.

The announced cost of the pay-per-view card is set at $89.95 (USD) for standard definition and $99.95 (USD) for high definition.