After an explosive first stop in Los Angeles, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will go face to face in Toronto at Budweiser Stage as they continue to hype their super fight in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.

The event can be seen, unedited, on TSN GO at 6pm et/3pm pt., before the fighters move on to New York on Thursday and London on Friday. All of the stops on the promotional tour will be streamed live on TSN GO.

"I'm going to knock him out inside of four rounds," McGregor proclaimed in front of the Los Angeles crowd at the first stop on the tour.

“We know Mr Tapout like to quit and you will,” Mayweather responded, when he had his chance at the microphone. “You going out on your face or you going out on your back. Which way you want to go? Which way do you wanna go?"

TSN is bringing you all the action completely unedited so be prepared for some choice words from the competitors, who will square off for the first time ahead of one of the most anticipated martial arts bouts in history.

The bout pits arguably the greatest boxer of his era in Mayweather Jr. (49-0) against the UFC’s biggest star in McGregor (21-3).

After capturing the UFC lightweight championship last November to become the first fighter in the organization’s history to hold two belts in two weight classes simultaneously, McGregor launched a campaign to pull Mayweather Jr. out of retirement for the superfight.

The social media onslaught caught Mayweather Jr.’s attention and eventually pushed him far enough to announce that he was officially un-retiring for the sake of fighting McGregor.

After six months of verbal starring and ironing out the details, the bout was finalized on June 14. Mayweather Promotions is putting on the fight and both fighters are expected to make in excess of $100 million.

The announced cost of the pay-per-view card is set at $89.95 (USD) for standard definition and $99.95 (USD) for high definition.