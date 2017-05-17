Walter Mazzarri's time at Watford is at an end.

The club announced on Wednesday that the Italian would step down from his post following the team's final match on Sunday with Manchester City.

“After the Board discussed with Walter Mazzarri the club’s future goals and aspirations, it was decided he will be stepping down from his position as the club’s Head Coach after the final game of the 2016/17 season," said chairman Scott Duxbury in a statement. “We thank Walter and his staff for the contribution they have made to Watford Football Club over the past year.”

Mazzarri, 55, has been in charge of the club since May 2016.

His departure means that Watford's next manager will be the ninth the club has had in the past five years and eighth since the Pozzo family gained control of the Hornets in 2012.

A midfielder as a player for 15 seasons with the likes of Cagliari, Fiorentina and Empoli, Watford was Mazzarri's first coaching job outside of Italy.

His most successful spell as a manager came with Napoli from 2009 to 2013 in which he led the club to the Coppa Italia in 2012 and a Champions League appearance the following season after finishing as a runner-up in Serie A behind Juventus. Mazzarri's last job prior to Watford was with Inter from May 2013 to November 2014.

Former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri and current Hull manager Marco Silva have already been attached to the job.

Currently 16th in the table, the Hornets can finish as high as 11th or as low as 17th. The team finished 13th a season ago, their first campaign back in the Premier League since relegation in 2007.