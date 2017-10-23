EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Ben McAdoo is sticking with Eli Manning as the New York Giants' quarterback in what has become a frustrating, lost season.

McAdoo made it clear Monday that the Giants' 1-6 record is not grounds for handing the quarterback job to third-round draft pick Davis Webb so the team can evaluate him in regular-season action.

There is no question the offence has struggled as it heads into a bye week. It has scored 112 points, which is the fifth fewest in the league.

However, Miami (92), Cincinnati (98) and Denver (108) have had bye weeks and have played six games.

Cleveland (103) is the only team that has fewer points after seven games.

It would also be unfair to blame the problems on Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP. The 36-year-old has played behind an offensive line that has generated a running attack only once this season. The receiving group has been depleted with season-ending injuries to Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall and an ankle injury that sidelined Sterling Shepard the past two games.

In a 24-7 loss to Seattle on Sunday, the offence was limited to 177 yards — the team's lowest output since 2013. The only receiver who could get open on a regular basis was rookie tight end Evan Engram , who caught six passes for 60 yards.

Manning has had a total of seven completions to his wide receivers in the past two games. He also lost a fumble that led to the Seahawks' second touchdown.

While McAdoo is in charge of the lineup, he said he would talk to both general manager Jerry Reese and the team's ownership if he decided not to play Manning.

"It's not to that point now, and I don't see that point coming," McAdoo said Monday. "Eli is our quarterback. I have 100 per cent confidence in Eli. We're going to get a week away from it and we're going to come back with fresh minds, fresh bodies, and play better football."

Webb showed a strong arm and a good touch in training camp. He never got any quality time in the preseason and he has been inactive for every regular-season game.

McAdoo described Webb as a gym rat who helps Manning get ready to play every week.

Shepard, who sprained his ankle against the Chargers on Oct. 8, was questionable for this past weekend. He should be ready to go when the Giants face the Rams on Nov. 5.

Others players who might be ready to return are starting centre Weston Richburg (concussion), running back Paul Perkins (ribs), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) and linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck). Richburg, Perkins and Vernon missed the past three games, one more then Casillas.

During the bye week, McAdoo said the coaching staff will look at what they have been doing and decide what to keep and what to throw out.

"We'll just take a look at the way we are using players and take a look if there are roles we can change to help us as a football team," said the second-year coach who led the Giants to an 11-5 regular-season record last season and their first playoff berth since the 2011 season.

The problems of last season were not fixed in the off-season. The line was bad last season and didn't improve. The offence hasn't scored much in either season. The difference this season is the Giants are losing the close games they won last season.

"I think we need to get away from it a little bit," McAdoo said of the bye week. "We need to get away from it, clear our minds, get our bodies back and come back with a fresh outlook as tough as that may be. We have a lot of football to play. We had a lot of fight in us yesterday and that needs to continue."

NOTES: McAdoo had no update on injuries to middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (foot) and right tackle Justin Pugh (back). Both left the game Sunday. ... CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie saw limited action in returning from a one-game suspension. He was beaten on Russell Wilson's go-ahead touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin.

___

