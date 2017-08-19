ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Scott McCarron had two eagles in an 11-under 61 on Saturday to join Kevin Sutherland atop the Dick's Sporting Goods Open leaderboard.

Sutherland, the first-round leader, had a 67 to match McCarron at 12-under 132 at En-Joie.

McCarron also had eight birdies and a bogey. He matched his career best set in 1999 in the PGA Tour's Air Canada Championship.

"I felt pretty good going out there today, just making a lot of putts and got a couple good breaks," McCarron said. "It was lot of fun. You shoot 61, it's a great round. I still left a couple out there I'd like to have back, but at least we got ourself in some position tomorrow."

Sutherland had six birdies and a bogey — on the par-4 first. He shot a PGA Tour Champions-record 59 three years ago at En-Joie.

"I like the way I'm playing," said Sutherland, winless on the 50-and over tour. "Scott's obviously been playing great all year, so I know tomorrow I have to go and shoot a really good score. I have to go and shoot at least what I shot today, if not better. So back to the same thing, hit the ball in the fairway. I didn't do that as well today."

McCarron played the first five holes in 5 under, making his first eagle on the par-5 fifth. He hit a 3-wood 270 yards to 15 feet to set up the eagle putt.

"I really enjoy the golf course," McCarron said. "The par 5s I can get to. I drive one of the par 4s, so if I'm driving it well, I'll have a lot of wedges in my hand and if I can hit the wedges good I'll have some good opportunities."

McCarron made his second eagle on the par-5 12th, getting a break when his drive to the right went off the trees and into the fairway about 260 yards from the hole.

"Kicked in the middle of the fairway," McCarron said. "Hit a beautiful 3-wood to about 12 feet just beyond the hole. That was a great off the downslope. That was probably my best shot of the day."

The 52-year-old McCarron has four victories on the 50-and-over tour, winning the Allianz Championship in February and the major Senior Players Championship in July. He won three times on the PGA Tour.

Joey Sindelar, from nearby Horseheads, shot his second straight 67 to join Jerry Smith (67) and Corey Pavin (68) at 10 under. Sindelar won the PGA Tour's B.C. Open in 1985 and 1987 at En-Joie.

"This is one of the things I wait for every single year," Sindelar said. "A lot of people with a lot of encouragement."

Charles Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer was 9 under after a 66. The 59-year-old Langer has a tour-high four victories this year, winning three of the tour's five major championships.

He made his lone bogey on the par-4 11th, hitting a poor drive after the screw that attaches the clubhead to the shaft came loose.

"I hit a big snap hook and grabbed my driver and it was all loose," Langer said. "So called for a wrench and tightened it up on the next tee and it was all OK. It was a new experience but it happens, so otherwise would have been bogey-free. That's life. Things happen out there."

Colin Montgomerie also was in the group at 9 under after a 69.

John Daly had a 69 to reach 7 under.

Defending champion Paul Goydos had a 76 to drop to 1 over.