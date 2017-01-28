McDavid goes all out in fun night at NHL All-Star Skills Competition

LOS ANGELES — No helmets. No pressure. No shortage of laughs.

Saturday night’s Skills Competition at All-Star weekend may traditionally be a time for players to let loose and offer a rare glimpse into their personalities and creative sides.

Not Connor McDavid. He remained steely eyed in his first appearance.

The NHL’s resident blur with the puck on his stick wanted to take down Dylan Larkin’s record in the fastest skater contest.

Fans rose out of their seats and Staples Center came alive as McDavid whirred around the net, Larkin’s mark within the reach of his stick.

Alas, Larkin’s record set in Nashville last January - 13.172 seconds for one full lap around the ice - will stand for at least another year as McDavid fell less than two-hundredths of a second short.

Larkin, then 19, revved up to his breakneck pace in 2016 with the benefit of a running start. Larkin began at the blue line and the timer didn’t start until he skated through the red line.

“I was happy with how it went, honestly,” McDavid said. “Maybe if I had a running start or something like that (I would have broken the record).”

McDavid tried.

He asked the on-ice officials if he could be afforded the same advantage as Larkin. His request was denied. Instead, McDavid said the officials drew a line on the ice with a marker - maybe a foot or two behind the red line, where the timer started - and McDavid was forced to begin between there and the red line.

“I was definitely aware of (Larkin’s advantage),” McDavid said. “That’s why I wanted to try that and see if I could get that. But no dice, I guess.”

McDavid actually broke Mike Gartner’s long-standing record from the 1996 Skills Competition - but even that isn’t an equal comparison since Gartner started from a dead stop on the red line itself. McDavid still had a step on that.

Maybe, just maybe, Saturday night was a peek into the drive that has McDavid on a quest to knock Sidney Crosby from his perch as the NHL’s best player.

Who would really care about an All-Star Skills Competition record? The issue actually fired McDavid up a little, along with some others people in the hockey community who quietly complained about Larkin’s unfair advantage.



Crosby understood.

“You want to make sure you do well,” Crosby said Saturday. “There’s 20,000 (people) here and they want to see some skill.”

With the ever-popular creative breakaway challenge removed from this year’s Skills Saturday, many were expecting a more buttoned-down night. The NHL’s best and brightest still found a way to enliven the night.

Brent Burns lined up at centre ice to boos from Kings fans and he simply petted the Sharks logo on his chest before firing in a top-shelf laser on a small rectangle of the net made visible by the shooter tutor-style board. From the red line.

Pacific division teammate and goaltender Mike Smith then somehow topped Burns with a goal through the narrowest of five-holes from the far goal line.

Shea Weber also posed for a photo with P.K. Subban, who strangely withdrew from the hardest shot competition, where the two were slated to square off. Weber won with a 102.8 mph blast.

But Ryan Kesler’s son, Ryker, stole the show when he scored on Carey Price in the shootout competition to close out the night.

“He really wanted to do it and it’s really about family at this event and the memories created,” Kesler said afterward. “To hear the crowd’s reaction was pretty special. As a father, it’s probably one of the proudest moments I’ve had. I’ll never forget that.”

Price and the Atlantic division got the last laugh, though, as winners of the overall contest. As captain, Price chose to face-off against their Eastern Conference brethren in the Metropolitan division - who will be coached by Wayne Gretzky - in the second game of the 3-on-3 mini tournament.

Price figured the second game will afford them “less standing around” in their quest for Sunday’s $1 million prize.

You can bet McDavid will be gunning for that, too.

