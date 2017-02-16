Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Brandon Manning arrived in Edmonton as Public Enemy No. 1 on Thursday – a title no Philadelphia Flyer has worn in Oil Country since at least 1987.

The only question is whether someone will throw a match on Manning’s feud with Connor McDavid, which has smoldered since McDavid called him classless in December, or if it will flame out on Thursday night in their first meeting since the comment.

“I’m not too worried about any backlash from last game,” Manning said Wednesday in Calgary. “It’s not something I really think about. Everyone kind of had some words last game … I think everyone is professional. You’ll handle on the ice, whatever happens.”

For the bloodthirsty, Feb. 16 has been circled on the calendar.

They want to see how McDavid and the Oilers respond after the usually tactful star said Manning relayed during their Dec. 8 meeting in Philadelphia that their collision in Nov. 2015, which cost McDavid 37 games and likely a Calder Trophy, was no accident.

“I thought it was one of the classless things I’ve ever seen on the ice,” McDavid told reporters that night. “He said some things and our guys responded accordingly. We can put the whole ‘he did it on purpose’ thing to rest because what he said out there kind of confirmed that. Shows the guy he is the way he doesn’t step up and fight some of our guys.”

Manning vigorously denied that charge, reminding that there were three players involved in their long-ago crash into the boards that fractured McDavid’s collarbone.

“There was never any intention and I would never say that,” Manning said in December. “He must have taken it out of context when he kept coming after me, time after time.”

Manning added that he thought McDavid was “also classless” for his antics, particularly after McDavid scored Edmonton’s second goal and turned directly to Manning to unleash a string of swears captured on camera.

Manning and McDavid traded barbs and tangled up a few times in that December matchup, but never fought.

“He never asked me to fight,” Manning said in December. “I understand he’s not going to fight. But I’ve already fought [Pat] Maroon…Why did I need to fight?”

McDavid, 20, has not fought since breaking his hand in an Ontario Hockey League bout in 2014. Leading the NHL in both points (63) and assists (45), it’s rather unlikely Thursday will be the night he drops the gloves for the first time, not with the Oilers in sight of their first playoff berth since 2006.

Both teams are focused on the win, especially with the Flyers’ once promising playoff hopes quickly fading, but that doesn’t mean the other cast of characters won’t stir the bad blood.

The Flyers vowed to be ready to defend Manning, while the Oilers are always vigilant with McDavid on the ice.

We’ll never know what was said on the ice in December, but Round 2 of this simmering war-of-words has added flavour to an otherwise nondescript inter-conference matchup in the dog days of the season.

“For me, it’s going in and winning a hockey game,” Manning said Wednesday. “Connor is a professional. He’s having such a great season. He’s out there and he’s trying to help his team. And I’m going to do the same … Hopefully it’s fun for everybody.”

