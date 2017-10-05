Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

EDMONTON — It wasn’t even fair.

Connor McDavid scooped up the loose puck near the hashmarks in the Edmonton Oilers’ zone and took the Battle of Alberta from zero to 100. Real quick.

Calgary Flames defenceman T.J. Brodie was already in the neutral zone, skating backwards, when McDavid first corralled the puck.

Before McDavid even hit the red line, Brodie was toast. Brodie didn’t take a poor angle. He wasn’t slow to react. He was just flat out beaten by McDavid, whom he could barely get a one-handed stick on as he cruised by – like a player in a video game using the turbo button.

And this was Brodie that McDavid blew by, certainly no slouch. It was the impossible rush to defend.

The reigning Hart Trophy winner lifted the puck over Mike Smith’s shoulder on the short side, making the $100 million deal he signed this summer somehow seem like a bargain.

Yes, Year 3 of the Connor McDavid Experience began much in the same way Year 2 ended: with a blur the likes of which the NHL has never seen before. Thirty-five seconds into the season, he already had his first breakaway. He was soon greeted with “M-V-P, M-V-P” chants reverberating among the standing-room only crowd.

Before the final horn sounded, the Rogers Place ice was littered with hats.

McDavid – who else? – netted his second career hat trick, scoring all three goals to carry the Oilers to a rousing 3-0 win on opening night and their fifth straight win in the Battle of Alberta. Calgary’s last win over Edmonton came on April 2, 2016 – two seasons ago.

Much of that is due to McDavid. He now has eight goals and five assists in just eight career games against Edmonton’s archrival.

McDavid, 20, became the first player in Oilers history to post a multi-goal game in back-to-back season openers. He scored twice in the Oilers’ win over Calgary to open last season, a night which sent the Flames’ young campaign into a tailspin.

On this night, Smith’s debut in a Flames sweater was overshadowed by McDavid’s third-period heroics. Smith posted 37 saves, keeping the Flames in the contest, before McDavid struck twice in the final frame – which did nothing to quell the lofty expectations surrounding the Oilers’ season.

