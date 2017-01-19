EDMONTON — Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner and added two assists as the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth game in a row with a 4-3 decision over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

McDavid got a breakaway late in overtime and got the puck away with 2.6 seconds left. Florida goalie James Reimer made the glove save, but the puck was ruled to be across the line via video review.

Zack Kassian, Mark Letestu and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Oilers (25-15-7), who recorded their longest winning streak since December 2015.

Vincent Trocheck, Michael Sgarbossa and Greg McKegg responded for the Panthers (20-18-9), who have lost two straight.

Edmonton started the scoring six minutes in off a steal as McDavid fed Kassian on a two-on-one, and he beat Reimer. It was McDavid's 100th career point, coming in his 92nd game.

McDavid got his 101st point with seven minutes to play in the opening frame, making a perfect feed on the power play to bank the puck in off the skate of Letestu.

Florida got one back with three minutes to play in the first, as Trocheck picked the top corner on Oilers goalie Cam Talbot for his team-leading 17th goal of the season.

Sgarbossa swatted in a rebound for the Panthers in front of Edmonton's net for his first NHL goal to make it 2-2 with 1:25 remaining in the second period.

Florida took the lead with five minutes remaining as a giveaway allowed Jaromir Jagr to gain the zone and his shot was tipped in by McKegg.

Eberle snapped an 18-game scoring drought, beating Reimer with a shot to the glove side on a two-on-one opportunity to make it 3-3 amid an epic celebration.

Both teams return to action on Friday, with the Panthers making a visit to Vancouver and the Oilers closing out a six-game homestand against Nashville.

Notes: It was the first of two meetings between the Oilers and Panthers this season the next meeting coming on Feb. 22 in Florida… Edmonton came into the game with wins in 11 of their last 14 games against the Panthers… … McDavid is tops in the NHL with 17 multi-point games this season… Panthers captain Derek MacKenzie played in his 500th NHL game.