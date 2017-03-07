ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Manitoba's Mike McEwen remains unbeaten at the Tim Hortons Brier.

He finished with three deuces in a row for a 9-7 comeback win over New Brunswick's Mike Kennedy on Tuesday at Mile One Centre.

McEwen has won five straight games and is the only undefeated rink in the 12-team field.

In the other early games, local favourite Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador dropped an 8-4 decision to Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories and Quebec's Jean-Michel Menard needed an extra end to edge Ontario's Glenn Howard 7-6.

Canada's Kevin Koe beat Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy 8-5. Alternate Scott Pfeifer filled in for Canada lead Ben Hebert, who sat out with a right knee injury.

The defending champions were tied with Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs at 4-1.

Gushue, Menard and British Columbia's John Morris were next at 3-2. Murphy and Saskatchewan's Adam Casey followed at 2-3 while Alberta's Brendan Bottcher, Kennedy, Howard and Jamie Koe were 1-4.

Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day.

Round-robin play continues through Friday morning and the medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

———

