HOUSTON — Collin McHugh earned his first win of the season Saturday night, but he was quick to give credit to his defence and the six double plays they turned.

McHugh threw six innings, Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run single and the Houston Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics 3-0.

McHugh (1-2) gave up six hits and struck out three.

"I might have gotten a bit more efficient (as the game wore on), but six double plays, that helps," McHugh said. "When I was out there, I think there were three or four of them. That will end an inning and a rally pretty quickly. I was fortunate to get a couple of those."

McHugh, who missed the first 3 1/2 months with right shoulder tendinitis and a right elbow injury, has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his six starts this season.

"He had to battle early; they really made him work and he had really deep counts early on," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "And when he found the feel for his breaking ball that was good. His fastball was pretty good."

Oakland didn't get a runner past second base thanks in large part to the double plays.

"I know we made an error at the end, but we played pretty clean defence which is something," Hinch said. "We need to turn these double plays."

The six double plays are the most by an AL team this season.

"There were a lot today," Alex Bregman said. "Jose Altuve was unbelievable. The way he's turning double plays lately is the best I've ever seen him do it. It's fun to watch. It gets you excited to play defence. He's a superstar on defence."

After Altuve and Josh Reddick walked and Yuli Gurriel singled to lead off the fourth, Gonzalez followed with his two-run single. Kendall Graveman (3-4) induced flyouts from Carlos Beltran, Juan Centeno and Derek Fisher to prevent further damage.

Bregman added a solo home run over the train tracks above the left field wall to lead off the eighth.

Houston improved to 12-2 against the A's this year.

"You saw the same game I did," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "Just not very good swings at times. Got to give the pitcher some credit. He threw the ball pretty well but I expect us to hit some balls harder than we did tonight."

Francisco Liriano pitched the seventh, Joe Musgrove the eighth and Tyler Clippard the ninth for his fourth save and first with the Astros.

Graveman allowed two runs and six hits with three strikeouts in six innings. Graveman had his second straight good outing after allowing two runs in seven innings against Baltimore on Monday.

"I thought I located the baseball well tonight," Graveman said. "Overall I think my stuff was good, we mixed in some more offspeed pitches tonight than usual. The two walks definitely hurt there in the fourth inning."

TRAINING ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (thumb) fielded ground balls and hit inside before the game, Hinch said. ... LHP Tony Sipp (right calf) and RHP Will Harris (right shoulder) were doing well after their live bullpen sessions Friday, Hinch said. ... C Evan Gattis (concussion) went through a catching workout Saturday, Hinch said. Harris, Sipp and Gattis are trending toward rehab assignments next week, Hinch said.

CELEBRATING '97

The Astros celebrated the 1997 NL Central division champions Saturday by wearing the jersey from that year. Hall of Famers Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, Shane Reynolds and Larry Dierker took part in a pregame ceremony celebrating the team. Dierker, who was the manager of the team, threw out the first pitch to Hinch.

LAYNE UPDATE

A day after being hit in the left hand by a foul ball, Jerry Layne was the third base umpire. Layne left Friday's game with a left hand contusion. Layne wore a brace on his left hand.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Jharel Cotton (5-10) will start Sunday looking to bounce back after allowing six runs in six innings in a loss to the Royals on Monday. Cotton is 0-2 with an 8.27 ERA since returning from the disabled list July 30.

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock (10-1) starts Sunday looking to rebound after being tagged for four runs in 4 1/3 innings in his last start Tuesday in Arizona. Peacock is 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA in four games, two starts, this season against Oakland.