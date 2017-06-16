Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

ERIN, Wisc. – For the first time since the two golfers started playing in majors, the weekend at the U.S. Open will be without a McIlroy and a Day.

Two of the pre-tournament favourites flamed out at the year’s second major on Friday, struggling through 36 holes on a golf course that seemed ideally suited for them.

Big, bold, open and long, Erin Hills appeared to be set up for big boppers like Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, but they ended up at five over and 10 over, respectively.

“It's pretty frustrating,” said Day, still smiling after missing the cut at the American championship.

“When I got here Friday, put a lot of work in - not a lot, but I tried to pace myself. I did the work, looked at the golf course, made sure that I could actually play and visualize the golf course. And I felt the most calm I have in a major in a long time this week. And just unfortunately this didn't pan out.”

“You play 54 holes around here before the golf tournament, I felt really, really comfortable,” said McIlroy, who won this event in 2011. “I drove the ball well, my irons were good. Everything was in good shape. But you never really know until you put a card in your hand and you're under the gun little bit. And some of the weaknesses and flaws that are in my game at the minute showed up over the last couple of days.”

Both golfers struggled to find the fairways and too often they were forced to hack it out of the waist-deep rough.

In the first round, McIlroy only hit five fairways en route to a 78. He improved on Friday, reaching the fairway 11 times in 14 attempts. With birdies on the four of the last six holes, he shot 71.

Day landed on eight and nine fairways in the first and second rounds, posting scores of 79 and 75. But he also struggled around the greens, failing to get up and down once in six opportunities. For the first time in his career, he had a round with two triples on the card, that coming on Thursday.

McIlroy’s performance might not be that surprising given that he’s played only six PGA Tour events this year and missed most of the last month with a rib injury. That ailment prevented him from hitting balls on the range this week and he was relegated to working on his chipping and putting.

Day, however, came to the U.S. Open off of a second and a tie for 15th in his last two starts. He seemed to be rounding into form after an early season that was dominated by looking after his mother, who is battling cancer.

Now he’ll have to go home and try to decipher what went wrong and, just like McIlroy, gear up for the next major, the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in July.