World Junior Summer Showcase United States vs. Sweden Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

ATP 500 Washington: Day 3 Now on TSN2

Wednesday Night Baseball Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1

2017 MLS All-Star Game MLS All-Stars vs. Real Madrid Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5