As it turns out, legends of the past claiming their teams could beat the current kings isn’t just a National Basketball Association phenomenon.

Just as the likes of Julius Erving and Magic Johnson believe their championship teams could beat the Golden State Warriors, quarterback Jim McMahon likes his Super Bowl-winning 1985 Chicago Bears’ chances against the New England Patriots team that has won two of the past three Super Bowls.

“I’d put that team against anybody in the league,” McMahon told TSN.ca “Not only in ’85, but we were good the next couple of years, too. We were 15-1 in ’85. The next year, we were 14-2. It wasn’t like we fell off the earth. We just didn’t play well in the playoffs at home. We worked all year to get home-field advantage and then lose in the opening round at home (McMahon didn’t play in the ’86 postseason following an injury incurred after a late hit from Green Bay Packers nose tackle Charles Martin for which he was suspended). That was tough to swallow.”

But even against this juggernaut Pats team?

“Oh, yeah,” McMahon said. “We’d do well. I don’t remember losing to a Bill Belichick-coached team.”

McMahon did, in fact, lose to a Belichick-coached team. His Arizona Cardinals were beaten 32-0 by Belichick’s Cleveland Browns on September 19, 1994.

Though his career spanned 15 years with the Bears, San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, McMahon is best remembered for his time with the Bears. The native of Jersey City, New Jersey was the club’s longest-serving pivot since Sid Luckman, playing with the Monsters of the Midway from 1982 until 1987, including a Pro Bowl trip in 1986. His tenure was eclipsed this past year by the since-retired Jay Cutler in his eighth and final season with the team.

Even though Cutler was with the Bears one season longer, McMahon doesn’t believe he’ll be remembered as fondly.

“He was not really well-liked from what I hear,” McMahon said. “I’m sure nobody’s going to miss him.”

Asked if Cutler received a fair shake in Chicago, McMahon believes his treatment was just fine.

“Hell, they paid him $100 million, how dirty is that?”

In the much-maligned Cutler’s stead this upcoming season will be a pair of new quarterbacks. Fifty days after the Bears signed Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million deal, the team surprisingly moved up one spot to second overall at the NFL Draft in a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to select North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky. To acquire Trubisky, the Bears parted with their first, third and fourth-round picks, as well as next year’s third-round selection.

McMahon, who admittedly only follows the game now through ESPN and SportsCenter, says a move like that is typical of the organization.

“I didn’t hear about it until a couple of weeks after the draft,” McMahon said. “People asked me and I said, ‘Hell, I didn’t even know who they drafted.’ I don’t really care, but that’s typical Bears. Give away three [picks] for a number-one choice who’s supposedly not going to play, so now you’ve got to pay him that kind of money. I wish they would have paid me when I was drafted in the first round (fifth overall out of BYU in 1982) for them. I had to deal with [former Bears owner] George Halas, though. That was a little rough.”

Glennon is expected to start until Trubisky is deemed ready, but nobody affiliated with the team seems to want to put even the loosest timeframe on the process. Still, sooner than later, Mike Glennon will once again be a backup quarterback, a feeling McMahon remembers in the later years of his career.

“It sucks,” McMahon said. “If you’re happy sitting on the sidelines, you shouldn’t be there. I didn’t enjoy my last couple of years in the league. I quit at 37. I probably could have played some more, but I promised my daughter that when she got to high school, I’d quit so [the family] could stay in one spot and let her finish school there. They had to move for eight years. That was tough on them.”

And football was tough on McMahon’s body.

“I think playing when I shouldn’t have been playing are my only regrets because I’m feeling it now,” McMahon said.

Since retiring, McMahon has been candid about his health issues. Now 57, McMahon revealed that he was diagnosed as being at the onset of dementia in 2012. Right now, he says his head and neck are constant sources of discomfort.

“My head is killing me right now,” McMahon said. “I’ve got to go back to New York soon to see my doctor and get another adjustment on my neck. My head is filling up with spinal fluid again. I can tell when I start having headaches. All I want to do is lay down.”

Part of the problem lies within a culture where being hurt is weakness and players do what they can to cling to their spots, even if that means risking exacerbating injury down the road.

“Some players when they get hurt, they’re not going to play, period,” McMahon said. “Then there’s other guys who wouldn’t tell you if they had a compound fracture. That’s just the nature of the guys. When you’re playing for Mike Ditka, you’ve got to be pretty tough. Guys aren’t going to say they’re dinged or they’re hurt. They want to be out there on the field.”

But many times they shouldn’t be and McMahon believes the NFL needs to do a better job of making sure they’re not, especially when it comes to concussions.

“You can’t stop them, you can’t stop head injuries,” McMahon said. “They’re going to happen. What they need to do a better job of is better diagnosis. Once these guys do get dinged, put them in the MRI machine [immediately].”

McMahon thinks that scannings for players even without obvious head trauma as part of a more robust concussion protocol could help prevent further injury down the line.

“They should do [scan] every player when they get to training camp or in the offseason,” McMahon said. “Take pictures of these guys’ heads and necks. A lot of people just worry about the head, but you can’t have head trauma without neck trauma. Get pictures of their heads and their necks and see where they’re at. And then if they get dinged or whatever, you put them back in the machine and if something is off, you don’t let them play until it’s fixed again.”

Another step in reducing the number and severity of head injuries starts with reexamining the way the game is played at a young age.

“I wouldn’t put helmets or pads on these kids until they were 15 or 16 because their bodies – especially these little kids – cannot handle it,” McMahon explained. “Their necks cannot handle it. They can barely hold up their own heads and now you’ve put a helmet on them. They’re like bobbleheads. The doctor that I work with in New York says he sees so many bad necks on these kids and he tries to explain it to their parents and he says, ‘Look, it’s not worth them playing.’ But I think a lot of times, it’s the parents pushing, pushing and pushing. It’s unfortunate.”

McMahon believes modifying the game that way in Pop Warner leagues wouldn’t hurt kids’ development and keep them safer.

“Learn the game, learn the basics, doing seven-on-seven or flag football,” McMahon said. “It’s the same thing. Learn the proper techniques that way and then when they get to high school, their bodies are physically strong enough to put the helmet. That saves about, probably almost 10 years of playing and 10 years of collisions. Then you move onto college and the pros. But those first 15, 16 years are very important. Let your body grow up and get strong enough.”

If the sport and the NFL continue on the same path with players willing to risk their livelihoods to conceal them, McMahon believes things traumatic injuries will continue to mount apace.

“There’s no doubt. I’m living proof of that.”