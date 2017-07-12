Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris won his first ESPY Award on Wednesday night.

The Regina native and reigning Olympic bronze medallist in slopestyle won the award as the best male action sports athlete.

It was the fourth time he had been nominated for an ESPY.

McMorris won three X Games medals this season along with two World Cup Crystal Globes, one for big air and another as the overall champion.

The 23-year-old suffered serious injuries when he crashed going off a jump in the B.C. backcountry in March. He suffered breaks to his jaw and left arm, a ruptured spleen, a stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung and had to undergo two separate surgeries.

McMorris, who hopes to compete for Canada at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, has 14 combined X Games medals in his career — nine in slopestyle and five in big air.