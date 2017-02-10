Meet the rinks that will compete for this year's Scotties title

By Ryan Horne, TSN.ca Staff

It will be anybody's game in St. Catharines.

For a second year in a row, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be missing one of the sport's biggest names. After Rachel Homan's upset defeat in the 2016 Ontario Scotties, it was Jennifer Jones and her Winnipeg rink's turn to cause shock waves through the curling world. The foursome lost in the Manitoba semifinals, marking the first time since 2004 that Jones failed to win the provincial title.

The surprise result opens the door to a plethora of different outcomes for this year's Canadian championship in St. Catharines from Feb 18-26.

Chelsea Carey returns as Team Canada in attempt to reenact their memorable run in Grande Prairie while Alberta's Shannon Kleibrink and Michelle Englot of Manitoba make their return to the Scotties for the first time since 2011 and 2012, respectively.

However, Team Homan will be the favourites as the 27-year-old skip will be going for her third career Scotties.

Out of the 15-team field, just five rinks are returning from last year's championship.

Aside from the prestige of winning a Canadian title, a win in St. Catharines gets you a ticket to the women's world championship in Beijing, China and an Olympics Trials spot in 2017 (contingent on finishing on the podium at worlds).

It should be an excellent week of curling and it all kicks off on Saturday, February 18 at 2:30pm ET/11:30am PT on TSN.