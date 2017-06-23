CLEVELAND — Adalberto Mejia combined with three relievers on a four-hitter, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 5-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians in a matchup of the top two teams in the AL Central on Friday night.

Mejia (2-3) held Cleveland to two hits in five innings, but had to work around five walks and two errors. The left-hander got out of bases-loaded jams in the second and fourth and stranded nine Indians runners on base.

Cleveland was coming off a 7-1 road trip, including a four-game sweep at Target Field last weekend that gave the Indians first place in the division. The Twins are now 1 1/2 back.

Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers and Trevor Hildenberger combined to pitch the final four innings.

Jorge Polanco's two-run homer highlighted Minnesota's four-run second off Trevor Bauer (6-6) and gave the Twins only their third win in 11 games against the Indians this season. Brian Dozier was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.