MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Riley Ferguson threw three touchdown passes and Memphis took advantage of five turnovers by No. 25 Navy to hand the Midshipmen their first loss, 30-27 on Saturday.

Quarterback Zach Abey ran for 146 yards for Navy (5-1, 3-1 American Athletic Conference), but the Tigers held the nation's leading running game 100 yards below its 416-yard average. Abey surpassed 1,000 yards rushing this season with a 28-yard run late in the fourth quarter, but was responsible for all five turnovers.

Memphis (5-1, 2-1) beat a Top-25 opponent for the third straight time, including two this season.

Ferguson passed for 279 yards and Anthony Miller had 10 receptions for 90 yards and two TDs.

The Tigers took a 20-19 lead on a 42-yard field goal by Riley Patterson late in the third quarter, the game's fifth lead change. Memphis extended its lead to 27-19 by piecing together a 99-yard scoring drive early in the fourth, capped by an 8-yard TD pass to Miller.

After another 42-yard field goal by Patterson in the fourth made it 30-19, Navy trimmed to deficit to 30-27 with 3:25 to go and had one final opportunity in the final two minutes. But Memphis linebacker Austin Hall ended the comeback try with his second interception with 1:42 to go.

Navy rushed 36 times for 155 yards in the first half and dominated time of possession. The Midshipmen controlled the ball for 20:06 minutes of the opening half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Navy: The Midshipmen were looking to go 6-0 for the first time in almost four decades. The division loss puts them in a bind behind the Tigers in the American Athletic Conference West race.

Memphis: The Tigers converted those takeaways into 13 points.

UP NEXT

Navy: The Midshipmen play host to the surprise AAC team this season. No. 22 UCF, led by second-year coach Scott Frost, leads the league in scoring offense and scoring defense and owns impressive wins over Maryland and Memphis.

MEMPHIS: The Tigers will not have much time to recover. They are at Houston on Thursday in another key West division game.