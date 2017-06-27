LeBrun: Stars get Methot for much less than what Sens would've had to pay

With Monday's trade from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Dallas Stars, Marc Methot finally knows where he'll spend the 2016-17 season.

Methot faced speculation for weeks leading up to the Vegas expansion draft that he would be exposed, and seemed to get confirmation when teammate Dion Phaneuf refused to waive his no-move clause.

The 32-year-old Ottawa native told the Ottawa Citizen on Tuesday it was a tough process to be a part of between the sting of being left available and the unknown of his next destination.

“At first, between being exposed and then claimed, part of you is kind of sad and disappointed because this was my home and still is my home,” Methot said. “I was playing here and I was very happy here and then you kind of go into a period when you get very frustrated because you still don’t know where your home is going to be next.

“I was kind of in limbo and that part was very difficult as well.”

Phaneuf: 'Part of the business' getting asked to waive NMC Dion Phaneuf explains that it's just part of the business getting asked to waive his no-movement clause and says he enjoys playing in Ottawa.

He made it clear, however, that he has no hard feelings toward Phaneuf or any member of the Senators organization.

“I have zero ill-will towards anybody with regards to this process,” Methot said. “I know that they were all put in a very difficult position and I’ve been saying that to everybody I know since the moment it happened.

“It’s a (expletive) process that happens once every X-amount of years when a new team comes in the league. I just so happened to be a casualty of that. That’s the business and I totally get it.”

Methot recorded 12 assists in 68 games with the Senators last season while logging 19:49 of ice time per night. He scored two goals and added two assists in 18 playoff games, playing 22:13 per contest.

He added that Phaneuf remains a friend of his and should not be blamed for not waiving his no-move clause.

“Dion and I are great friends. I have tons of respect for that guy. Nobody should hold any ill-will against Dion. The guy likes playing in Ottawa. You can’t blame him. We have a great setup here and a great team. He’s earned every right to make that decision and I respect it.”

Prior to joining the Senators in 2012, Methot spent the first six years of his career with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Golden Knights acquired a second-round pick in 2020 and goaltender Dylan Ferguson from the Stars for Methot.