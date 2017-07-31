NEW YORK — The Mets are bringing up top shortstop prospect Amed Rosario and say the 21-year-old will be in the starting lineup Tuesday night at Colorado in his major league debut.

New York general manager Sandy Alderson says the team wanted to get past Monday's trade deadline before bringing up Rosario, who is hitting .328 with seven homers, 58 RBIs and 19 steals in 94 games at Triple-A Las Vegas.

Alderson says first base prospect Dominic Smith could be called up soon.

Jose Reyes will see time at second base, and Neil Walker will split time between second and first. Asdrubal Cabrera already has been shifted to third.

___

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball