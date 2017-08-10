PHILADELPHIA — New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was lifted in the seventh inning of Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after getting hit on the back of his right arm above the elbow with a line drive by Nick Williams.

The Mets announced that deGrom had a contusion of the right triceps and X-rays were negative.

DeGrom had been brilliant to that point and left after giving up four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and no walks.

The 29-year-old right-hander initially smiled when manager Terry Collins came out to check on his star pitcher. But deGrom never threw a warmup pitch nor appeared to protest Collins' decision to take him out.

DeGrom entered the game with an 8-2 record and a 1.98 ERA in his last 10 starts, following an eight-game winning streak with losses in his last two. He also had been 5-0 in nine career starts against Philadelphia before Thursday.