NEW YORK — Jose Reyes and Asdrubal Cabrera each homered and the New York Mets built a big lead and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-7 on Monday to end a four-game losing streak.

The Mets were up 10-0 by the fourth inning.

Rafael Montero (4-9) won his second straight start. After an impressive outing at Cincinnati in which he tossed 8 1/3 scoreless innings, he allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Mets chased Mark Leiter Jr. (2-5) by sending 11 batters to the plate during a six-run fourth.

Reyes extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his 10th homer of the season. Cabrera added a two-run shot, his 12th.

Ahead 4-0, the Mets broke it open in the fourth. Gavin Cecchini hit a two-run single and after a fielding error by shortstop Freddy Galvis on a bunt by Montero, Reyes had RBI single.

Nori Aoki drove in another run with a grounder, and reliever Kevin Siegrist's wild pitch let Reyes score. After two walks, Brandon Nimmo hit an RBI single.

The long inning and a run around the bases perhaps didn't benefit Montero, who was 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA in his previous four starts.

The Mets righty, who struggled for most part of the season before turning things around in July, ran into trouble in the fifth, facing six batters and allowing one run.

Montero left after the Phillies loaded the bases with one out. Reliever Paul Sewald threw a wild pitch that let a run score, then Hyun-Soo Kim hit a two-run double and pinch-hitter Andres Blanco had an RBI single that made it 10-5.

TRY AGAIN

Mets RHP Matt Harvey will be back on the mound for Wednesday night against the Phillies after a tough start in Houston in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in which he was battered for seven runs and eight hits in just two innings. The 28-year-old made his first start back after not having pitched since June 14 due to a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder, but wanted to pitch on short rest.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: CF Odubel Herrera (strained left hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and made an appearance a pinch-hitter in the ninth with a RBI single. ... Rookie Rhys Hoskins was back in the lineup after missing Sunday's game. He was hit by a pitch in his right hand/wrist Saturday night.

Mets: INF Wilmer Flores missed his second straight game after breaking his nose off a foul ball he hit Saturday night in Houston. The team said that Flores will be re-examined Tuesday. ... SS Amed Rosario (right index finger contusion) also missed the game. He is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (13-8, 3.43) starts the second game of the series against Phillies RHP Ben Lively (2-5, 4.22). DeGrom took the loss in his last start at Cincinnati, allowing three earned in six innings.