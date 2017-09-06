TORONTO (September 6, 2017) – Legendary Canadian actor, author, director, and multi-faceted creator Mike Myers, OC was announced today as an Official Ambassador to the Invictus Games Toronto 2017, presented by Jaguar Land Rover. The Scarborough, Ontario native’s connection to the military runs deep as the son of Alice and Eric Myers who served in the Royal Air Force and British Army respectively.

“I am thrilled to be able to participate in an active role at the Invictus Games, taking place in the city where I grew up,” said Mike Myers. “The military background of my parents, who both served in Britain, makes this a cause that is near and dear to my heart. I am so honoured to be part of a Games where the focus is on supporting active service members and veterans who have given so much to their countries.”

In 2016, Myers appeared in support of the Invictus Games in Orlando. While there, he spoke passionately about the importance of generating a wider understanding and respect for servicemembers and their families and caregivers.

During the 2017 Invictus Games Opening Ceremony, Myers will be delivering an inspiring tribute to the host nation, Canada. He will also be participating in the official Games Opening press conference on September 23.

“I can’t think of a bigger champion of Canada, the City of Toronto and our military than Mike Myers,” said Michael Burns, CEO, Invictus Games Toronto 2017. “He’s a great talent and passionate about caring for our ill, injured and wounded warriors. He’s going to help us shine a bright spotlight on all the heroes and their families at the Invictus Games.”

An Official Ambassador program is a long-standing tradition with international multi-sport Games. Having the support of some of the world’s leading voices infuses excitement into the Invictus Games Toronto 2017, presented by Jaguar Land Rover. Leaders across many fields including, entertainment, science, business, and social media have stepped up to show they #RiseTogether with our wounded, ill, and injured servicemembers and veterans.

“As presenting partner of the Invictus Games, Jaguar Land Rover is grateful to Mike Myers, a proud Canadian and all of the ambassadors, for their support of the Games,” said Wolfgang Hoffmann, President, Jaguar Land Rover Canada.

Myers will help kick off the Games during the Opening Ceremony at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday, September 23. The Ceremony will feature musical performances by Alessia Cara, TheTenors, Sarah McLachlan, La Bottine Souriante and Laura Wright, also an Official Ambassador to the Games.

About the Invictus Games Toronto 2017

The Invictus Games use the power of adaptive sport to help wounded warriors on their journey to recovery. Established by Prince Harry, the inaugural Invictus Games took place in London in September 2014; the second, and equally successful, Games took place in Orlando in May 2016. The Invictus Games Toronto 2017 Organizing Committee is tasked with planning and executing a Games that will feature more than 550 competitors from 17 nations participating in 12 adaptive sports, including, for the first time, golf. The Invictus Games Toronto 2017 will capture the imagination of the Canadian public, corporations, and governments, as well as soldiers, veterans and their families. The Invictus Games Toronto 2017 are funded by the Government of Canada, Province of Ontario, City of Toronto as well as Presenting Partner Jaguar Land Rover and other partners and sponsors.

Quotes

The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities

“As someone with personal experience in both sport and disability, it will be great to see athletes’ abilities on display at the upcoming Invictus Games in Toronto,” said the Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities. “It is terrific to see Mike Myers, a true Canadian talent, announced as an official ambassador for the Games. With his and other prominent names supporting and spreading awareness for the Invictus Games, I know the Games will be a tremendous success and will celebrate these athletes’ abilities and past military service. Let’s all #RiseTogether in Toronto to support all of the inspiring athletes of the Invictus Games!”

Eleanor McMahon, Province of Ontario, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport

“We’re thrilled to have a well-known Ontario-born actor as part of the 2017 Invictus Games Ambassador line-up,” said Eleanor McMahon, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport. “Mike Myers continues to make Ontario proud and I admire his commitment to supporting the Games and showcasing the power of sport. I look forward to watching an exciting week of competition and honouring the dedication and strength of the service members and veterans.”

John Tory, Mayor of Toronto

"I commend the very talented and well-respected individuals who have lent their names to the Games, including homegrown talent Mike Myers! Their support will help garner more attention for these very important Games which Toronto is proud to host," John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, Host City.