Milan midfielder Biglia out for a month with injury

MILAN — New AC Milan signing Lucas Biglia will be out for at least a month with a thigh strain.

Milan released a brief statement on Friday saying that tests had confirmed an injury to Biglia's left thigh muscle and that his recovery time "is estimated at around four weeks."

The Argentina midfielder joined from Lazio last month for a reported 17 million euro ($20 million) on a contract through 2020.

Milan kicks off its league campaign away at Crotone on Aug. 20.