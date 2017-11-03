Raptors look to right the ship tonight in Utah

Toronto Raptors forward C.J. Miles has the flu and will not play in the team's game against the Utah Jazz Friday night, according to TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg.

No CJ Miles (flu) tonight. Siakam should take his spot in rotation but that still leaves 11 guys & a decision to be made at C (JV/Yak/Bebe) — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 4, 2017

He missed shootaround this morning. Head coach Dwane Casey said that he could "possibly play" if his condition improves throughout the day.

In seven games so far this season, Miles is averaging 9.9 points per game to go along with 2.6 rebounds.

The Raptors (4-3) are facing a Utah team that has won three straight.