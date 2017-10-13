Miles leads Raptors to win over Bulls

CHICAGO — CJ Miles scored 27 points as the Toronto Raptors used a big fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 125-104 on Friday night in the final preseason matchup for both teams.

Toronto outscored Chicago 38-17 in the fourth quarter to turn what was a tie game into a blowout.

Toronto (3-2) got 17 points from Kyle Lowry and 16 from Norman Powell.

Justin Holiday scored 17 for Chicago (3-3).

The two teams open up the regular season against each other next Thursday at Air Canada Centre.

RAPTORS: Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and 10 rebounds. ... The Raptors were 19 of 48 from 3-point range.

BULLS: Lauri Markkanen scored 13 and Bobby Portis added 12. ... Chicago had 28 assists on 38 field goals.