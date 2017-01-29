ATLANTA — Paul Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony's season-high 45 points to outlast the short-handed New York Knicks 142-139 on Sunday.

The Knicks' first four-overtime game in 66 years lasted almost four hours. Millsap logged 60 minutes. Five players, including Anthony and Atlanta's Dwight Howard, fouled out.

Anthony scored the tying baskets at the end of regulation and the first overtime period, before fouling out with 12.9 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Courtney Lee sank a 26-foot tying 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining in the second OT and sank the tying free throws late in the third extra period.

It was the Knicks' first four-overtime game since Jan. 23, 1951, when they lost at Rochester. Atlanta's last four-overtime game was a win over Utah on March 25, 2012.

The Knicks held out guard Derrick Rose, who sprained his left ankle in Friday night's win over Charlotte.

Millsap had 19 rebounds and seven assists.

Dennis Schroder made one of two free throws with 10.2 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, leaving the Knicks a chance to extend the game yet again. Lee missed a last-second 3-point attempt.

Schroder had 23 points and 15 assists. Kent Bazemore scored 24 points for Atlanta.

Brandon Jennings had 18 points as the fill-in starter for Rose. Lee added 17.

Schroder's layup gave Atlanta a 113-111 lead with 22 seconds remaining in overtime. Anthony answered with a baseline jumper over Millsap with 6.9 seconds to play.

Howard was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for knocking Kristaps Porzingis to the court on a dunk by Porzingis midway through the third quarter. There was a lengthy delay as officials reviewed the play and Porzingis received congratulations from teammates for the slam over Howard.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Porzingis fouled out with 15 points with 1:30 remaining in regulation. ... Anthony, who set a franchise record for points in any quarter with 25 in the second period against Washington on Jan. 19, had 17 in the first quarter. ... Anthony's previous season high was 35 points in three games. ... Joakim Noah and Kyle O'Quinn also fouled out. ... Noah had 14 rebounds.

Hawks: Howard fouled out in the second OT with 19 points and 13 rebounds. ... G Lamar Patterson, signed to a 10-day contract, was in uniform but did not play. He played 35 games with Atlanta last season and was averaging 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season in the NBA Development League's Reno Bighorns. ... G Gary Neal's 10-day contract expired. ... Tim Hardaway Jr. started for F Thabo Sefolosha (groin). He scored nine of his 19 points in the fourth quarter.

ROSE MAY MISS MORE GAMES

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Rose also likely will miss the team's game at Washington on Tuesday and possibly more.

"I don't want to say because you never know with an ankle," Hornacek said.

Rose said the ankle "feels better every day."

"I just have to take my time with it and listen to my body and I think that's what I'm doing right now," Rose said.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Washington on Tuesday.

Hawks: Visit Miami on Wednesday.