1h ago
Milwaukee 2B Villar carted off field late in game
The Canadian Press
PHOENIX — Milwaukee second baseman Jonathan Villar was taken off the field on a cart in the eighth inning of Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Villar made a diving stop of Chris Herrmann's sharp grounder in short right field and twisted to throw the runner out but then fell down in obvious pain.
He tried to get off the field without the cart but trainers eventually decided to take Villar away on the vehicle.