INDIANAPOLIS - Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 25 points and Deng Adel had 17 as No. 6 Louisville pulled away from No. 16 Indiana 77-62 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (12-2) closed out their non-conference schedule with three wins over Top 20 teams.

OG Anunoby finished with 14 points and James Blackmon Jr. added 10 as the Hoosiers (10-4) lost for the second time in four days.

Louisville broke open a close game with a 15-4 run late in the first half and led 39-27 at halftime.

Indiana used a 13-4 spurt to cut the Cardinals' 14-point lead to 50-44 with 12:20 left, but Mitchell scored eight straight points for Louisville to make it 58-46 and the Hoosiers never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

The Cardinals held one of the nation's best offensive teams to 32.2 percent shooting, a season-low point total and forced 14 turnovers.

Blackmon had a career-high 11 rebounds for the Hoosiers, who lost consecutive games for the first time since March 2015, when they were knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.