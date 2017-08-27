CALGARY — DaVaris Daniels caught a pair of touchdown passes from Bo Levi Mitchell to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a 23-7 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

Rene Paredes kicked three field goals and a single for the Stampeders (7-1-1), who leapfrogged over both the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-2) and Edmonton Eskimos (7-2) into top spot in the CFL's West Division.

The Stamps extended their winning streak to five straight games and have now won 14 games in a row at McMahon Stadium dating back to 2015.

The Argonauts (4-6) struggled on offence all game and could only muster one touchdown in the second quarter when Cassius Vaughn picked off an errant pass by Mitchell in the end zone and ran it back the other way across the goal-line.

Despite the loss, the Argos still sit atop the East Division standings ahead of the Ottawa Redblacks (3-6-1) and Montreal Alouettes (3-6).

Neither Calgary nor Toronto could get anything going in the first quarter, which featured just two first downs by the Stamps and one for the Argos in addition to four punts by each team.

Late in the opening quarter, Roy Finch returned a punt by Lirim Hajrullahu 43 yards to give the Stamps their best field position of the game at their own 51-yard line.

Calgary proceeded to drive the ball down to the Toronto 12-yard line before Vaughn picked off a pass intended for Marquay McDaniel in the end zone and ran it back 115 yards the other way for the first touchdown of his career at 3:25 of the second quarter.

Vaughn was initially given a penalty for defensive pass interference, but after Toronto coach Marc Trestman threw his challenge flag, the play was reviewed and the call was reversed.

The Stamps answered right back as Mitchell engineered a seven-play, 72-yard drive that he capped off by throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Daniels at 7:28.

Although Paredes missed the convert, he kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give the Stamps a 9-7 lead.

Daniels caught a 38-yard TD pass from Mitchell at 4:54 of the third quarter to cap off a four-play, 71-yard drive. Parades then added a 68-yard single on the ensuing kickoff to put Calgary up 17-7.

Parades accounted for all the scoring in the second half when he booted a 24-yard field goal at 14:44 of the third quarter and added another from 32 yards out at 13:50 of the fourth.

Notes: Paredes has now kicked 261 field goals to move him past J.T. Hay (259) and into second place on the club's all-time list. He's still well back of Mark McLoughlin, who kicked 664 field goals for the Stampeders from 1988 to 2003. … Mitchell moved past Peter Liske (106) and into fourth place on the club's all-time list for career touchdown passes with 107. He still trails Henry Burris (203), Doug Flutie (140) and Jeff Garcia (111).