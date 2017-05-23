TORONTO — Less than two days after he was robbed at gunpoint, IndyCar driver Scott Dixon says it was a huge "contrast coming from a country with no guns."

The New Zealander and former IndyCar star Dario Franchitti were held up while in the drive-through lineup at a Taco Bell on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Dixon won the pole for Indianapolis 500 earlier in the day. The robbery occurred about 30 minutes after Dixon wrapped up interviews with the media.

"It was of course unexpected. Luckily everybody was OK," Dixon said. "Definitely some highs and lows. You go from one extreme to winning the pole and feeling pretty good and then feeling pretty small again. It was an interesting contrast."

Police arrested two teenaged boys.

The 36-year-old Dixon was in Toronto on Tuesday to help promote the Honda Indy, July 15-16.