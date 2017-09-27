Derek Jeter is almost officially a Major League Baseball owner.

The league office announced that its 30 clubs unanimously approved the sale of the Miami Marlins to a group led by Jeter and Bruce Sherman. The deal is contingent on the closing of the sale with current owner Jeffrey Loria, which is expected to conclude in the next week.

“I wish the best to Jeffrey Loria and David Samson," league commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "During their tenures, the Marlins won the 2003 World Series, hosted this season’s successful All-Star Week at spectacular Marlins Park and eagerly supported our efforts to grow the game internationally. I congratulate Mr. Sherman on receiving approval from the Major League Clubs as the new control person of the Marlins and look forward to Mr. Jeter’s ownership and CEO role following his extraordinary career as a player.”

A 14-time All-Star, Jeter won five World Series titles over his 20-year MLB career, all spent with the New York Yankees.