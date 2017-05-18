ATLANTA — Toronto outfielder Kevin Pillar's apparent use of a homophobic slur during a tension-filled game between the Blue Jays and Braves has triggered a Major League Baseball investigation into the incident.

Pillar struck out swinging to end the seventh inning of an 8-4 loss in Atlanta on Wednesday night. He yelled toward pitcher Jason Motte, apparently upset that the right-hander threw a quick pitch for the third strike.

Television replays appear to show Pillar using the slur.

"We have begun an investigation into the matter," MLB spokesman Michael Teevan said Thursday in an email.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Pillar would face disciplinary action from the team.

"The organization is taking the situation seriously and (general manager) Ross (Atkins) will be coming to Atlanta today," Blue Jays spokesman Jay Stenhouse said in an email.

Atkins was expected to hold a media availability before the finale of the four-game home-and-home series on Thursday night.

After the game, Pillar told reporters he got caught up in the heat of the moment.

"It just stems from a little frustration in myself, just the way this series has been going," Pillar said. "It was immature, stupid. It was uncalled for. It's part of the game. I'm a competitive guy."

The Braves have won the first three games of the series, outscoring the Blue Jays 27-15. The benches emptied after the Pillar incident but no punches were thrown.

Pillar said he planned to reach out to Motte to apologize.

"He didn't do anything wrong, it was on me," Pillar said. "It's something to learn from, something to move on from. Don't let it define me."

Pillar, 28, has been enjoying a strong season at the plate and in the field. Entering Thursday's games, he was tied for fourth in the major leagues with 51 hits.

He has six homers, 12 RBIs, an .854 OPS (on-base plus slugging) and has made several highlight-reel catches in centre field.

In 2012, former Toronto shortstop Yunel Escobar was suspended for three games by the team after he played a game with a homophobic slur written in Spanish on his eye-black stickers. Pillar made his big-league debut with the Blue Jays the following year and he became an everyday player in 2015.

The tension didn't end with Pillar's outburst.

In the eighth inning, Jose Bautista stared at the mound and flipped his bat after homering to left field. Jace Peterson said something to Bautista as he rounded first base and the Toronto slugger had words with catcher Kurt Suzuki as he touched home plate.

The benches emptied again but no punches were thrown.

Bautista has a history of flipping his bat after hitting home runs, an action that often makes opponents bristle. His most infamous bat flip came after he hit a go-ahead homer in the deciding game of the 2015 American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers.

Braves pitcher Eric O'Flaherty didn't mince words about Bautista's latest actions.

"That's something (that's) making the game tough to watch," he said. "It's turned into look-at-me stuff. He hit a home run with (the Braves holding) a five-run lead and throws the bat around. I'm just tired of it. I've seen it from him enough."

The rivalry between the Blue Jays and Rangers was heightened last year after Texas infielder Rougned Odor rocked Bautista with a punch during a scuffle. The teams went on to meet in the ALDS once again, with Toronto winning three straight games to advance.

The Braves and Blue Jays, meanwhile, have little history since their play has been primarily limited to occasional interleague play. The teams did meet in the 1992 World Series, with Toronto winning four games to two.

