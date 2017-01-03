The MLB free agency period is underway. Teams and players alike are looking to make big splashes during the off-season.

Bautista a fit with the Phillies?

Despite a weak free agent market for sluggers, the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly open to acquiring another big bat. Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal believes Jose Bautista would be a fit with the club.

Rosenthal calls Bautista the best hitter still available, and adds that the 36-year-old is among the team's list of potential targets but may not be a likely option because of his high acquisition cost.

The six-time all-star is seeking a minimum salary that is on par with the 17.2M qualifying offer he received from the Toronto Blue Jays, and in addition, signing him would require that Philadelphia hand over a draft pick to Toronto.

Cubs, Kawasaki nearing deal

Canada's favorite Japanese baseball player is close to re-signing with the World Series champion Chicago Cubs. According to Sports Hochi, the Cubs are close to bringing back utilityman Munenori Kawasaki on a minor league contract.

Kawasaki played three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2013-15) before moving on to Chicago ahead of last season.

The 35-year-old at times played at both second base and third in 14 appearances with the world champions, but played mostly shortstop in the minors with the Iowa Cubs, Chicago's AAA affiliate. In 102 games with Iowa, Kawasaki hit .255, recorded one home run and drove in 39 runs.