The MLB free agency period is underway. Teams and players alike are looking to make big splashes during the off-season.

Cubs, Kawasaki nearing deal

Canada's favorite Japanese ball player is close to re-signing with the World Series champion Chicago Cubs. According to Sports Hochi, the Cubs are close to bringing back utilityman Munenori Kawasaki on a minor league contract.

Kawasaki played three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2013-15) before moving on to Chicago ahead of last season.

The 35-year-old at times played at both second base and third in 14 appearances with the world champions, but played mostly shortstop in the minors with the Iowa Cubs, Chicago's AAA affiliate. In 102 games with Iowa, Kawasaki hit .255, recorded one home run and drove in 39 runs.