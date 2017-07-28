The hot stove is heating up around major league baseball. With the trade deadline just three days away, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest news, rumours and rumblings from around the league.

A Deal For Darvish

The Texas Rangers are telling interested clubs that they intend to trade pitcher Yu Darvish, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. The veteran right-hander has a 10-team, no trade list and two of the restricted teams, the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs are believed to be among the interested parties.

Sources: #Rangers confident they will get quality trade for Darvish. Informing clubs they will move him, actively exchanging names. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2017

Rosenthal notes that the Rangers are not likely to make a deal with the Houston Astros and that the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are also interested but are reluctant to part with top prospects.

Paint It Gray

The Oakland Athletics are willing to move pitcher Sonny Gray for the right price and the New York Yankees continue to be linked in talks to acquire the 27-year-old. The sticking point, according to Jon Heyman of Fanragsports.com is the A's asking for either outfielder Clint Frazier or shortstop Gleyber Torres in return.

The Athletics are also talking to the Brewers according to the report, but once again are demanding the best prospects, in this case outfielder Lewis Brinson, which has cooled the talks with Milwaukee.