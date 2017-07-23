The hot stove is heating up around major league baseball. With just over a week until the trade deadline, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest news, rumours and rumblings from around the league.

Los Angeles Bound?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball and they may soon be a lot scarier for opposing teams.

They're showing strong interest in Texas Rangers' right-hander Yu Darvish reports Jon Morosi of Fox Sports.

Sources: #Dodgers showing strong interest in Yu Darvish, as are multiple other teams. Talks remain in early stages. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 23, 2017

The Rangers, 47-50 entering play Sunday, sit fourth in the American League West, miles back of the 65-32 Houston Astros, putting them in a favourable position to sell. Trade talks between the Rangers and Dodgers are still in their early stages according to Morosi.

The Astros are also interested in Darvish, but the recent success of starters Brad Peacock (four earned runs over his last 19 innings) and Mike Fiers (six earned over his last 20) has been getting the job done in the short term.

#Astros scouted Yu Darvish's start last night, sources say. Team is tracking all major rotation trade candidates. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 22, 2017

1-2 Punch

If Aaron Judge wasn't a scary enough for opposing pitchers, the New York Yankees could be looking into adding Giancarlo Stanton to their lineup as well.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Yankees are one of the teams to have looked into the status of the Miami Marlins slugger.

While the Marlins could be motivated to move Stanton and his giant contract - the 27-year-old is in the third year of a massive 13-year, $325 million contract - Heyman cautions a trade to the Yankees is at this point considered a longshot.

"It isn’t believed the Yankees’ talk with the Marlins went far beyond an initial phone call, and that apparently came weeks ago, and there’s no evidence any Stanton talks are ongoing with the Yankees at this time," Heyman wrote.

Stanton is batting .274 with 65 RBIs and a National League-leading 30 home runs in 94 games for the Marlins this season.

Player to remember

Most of the trade talk coming out of Oakland leading up to the trade deadline has been centred around starting pitcher Sonny Gray.

But as Heyman noted, Gray isn't the only trade chip the Athletics have.

a's have several great trade chips, but one overlooked one is jed lowrie. versatile, a threat w/bat. could help bos, cle, laa, etc. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 23, 2017

Heyman added one of the team's infielders, Jed Lowrie, could help a team like the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, or Los Angeles Angels.

The 33-year-old Lowrie is having a strong season in Oakland this year. He is batting .271 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs.

More work to do

The Tampa Bay Rays' acquisition of Sergio Romo Saturday will not be their only addition ahead of the trade deadline.

MLB on Fox reporter Ken Rosenthal reported Romo will not even be the team's only addition in the bullpen this month.

Romo will NOT be #Rays’ last bullpen addition. Team attracted to K rate (11.16/9) and big-game experience. Simply taking a shot. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 23, 2017

Rosenthal added the Rays were attracted to Romo's strikeout rate and big game experience and were simply taking a shot on the veteran reliever.

Prior to the acquisition of Romo, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported the team believes they can make a legitimate playoff run, and will look to add an impact reliever and bat before July 31.

Topkin cautioned the team may stay away from the very best players on the market, they are willing to take on some salary and part with some prospects.

"Rather than being their usual sellers, or seeking fringe additions, the Rays are looking to be buyers — for an impact reliever and maybe a bat, too," Topkin wrote.

"Not likely top shelf, but they have been in the conversations for most of the candidates on the market. While still operating under the proviso of being "responsible," they seem willing to take on some salary and part with some good — though not their elite — prospects and maybe a player off the current roster."