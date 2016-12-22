The MLB free agency period is underway. Teams and players alike are looking to make big splashes during the off-season.

Yanks' Pineda on the move?

ESPN's Andrew Marchand writes that New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda is viewed around the league as a "buy-low" candidate and that the Yankees have received plenty of interest from clubs wanting to acquire him.

Pineda, who finished last season with a 6-12 record and a 4.82 earned run average, is under the Yankees' control in 2017 but will be a free agent at season's end.

Pirates remain in the market for Quintana

Multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring Chicago White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana, including the Pittsburgh Pirates who many thought dropped out of the market after acquiring re-signing Ivan Nova to a three-year, 26-million deal on Thursday. But, as FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports, that may not be the case at all.

Source: #Pirates still trying to acquire #WhiteSox’s Quintana even after Nova deal. That pursuit was first reported by @Buster_ESPN. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 22, 2016

Quintana is one of the top starting pitchers on the trade market. The 27-year-old recorded a career-best 3.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 181 strikeouts over 208 innings last season, while earning his first career All-Star appearance.

ESPN's Buster Olney first reported the discussions between the White Sox and Pirates.

Twins and Dodgers still talking about Dozier

After weeks of discussions between the Twins and Dodgers, Minnesota star second baseman Brian Dozier continues to be the subject of a potential trade involving the two teams.

Reportedly, Los Angeles is willing to part with top pitching prospect Jose De Leon, but the two squads cannot agree on other compensation. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Minnesota would like to receive first baseman prospect Cody Bellinger in return but LA is unwilling to give him up.

Dozier, 29, is coming of his best season ever in the majors, hitting 42 home runs and driving in 99 runs.

Weaver moving down state?

Heyman reports that the San Diego Padres are considering adding starting pitcher Jered Weaver of the Los Angeles Angels.

jered weaver is another veteran on the padres' list of pitching possibilities. also peavy, as we know. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2016

The Padres have a need for quality starting pitching and Weaver, who has warranted Cy Young consideration in the past, could bolster San Diego's starting rotation if he can regain his previous form.

The 34-year-old struggled last season posting a 12-12 record with a 5.06 ERA.