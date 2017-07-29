What will the Jays do ahead of the trade deadline?

The hot stove is heating up around major league baseball. With the trade deadline just two days away, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest news, rumours and rumblings from around the league.

Nationals targeting Wilson?

As the first-place Washington Nationals look to maintain their firm grip over the National League East, the club is apparently pondering adding some bullpen help. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that the Nationals are targeting Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson.

Sources: #Nationals targeting #Tigers’ Justin Wilson. Nothing close. Still about eight teams involved. No clear front-runner. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2017

Rosenthal says that the Nationals are one of eight teams inquiring about the pitcher and that no club has yet emerged as a clear front-runner. The 29-year-old Wilson, who owns a 2.75 earned runs average this season, has a lower ERA than just one Nats reliever.

The Tigers, who currently sit in fourth place in the American League Central, could be looking to be major sellers ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The club may reportedly ship off star pitcher Justin Verlander before Monday after recently trading 2015 All-Star J.D. Martinez.

Sitting 11 games out of first place in the division and nine games back for the second AL wild card spot, the Tigers seem poised to miss the postseason for the third consecutive year.