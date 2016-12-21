The MLB free agency period is underway. Teams and players alike are looking to make big splashes during the off-season.

Plenty of Offers

Edwin Encarnacion is still without a team but a number of clubs are at least keeping tabs on the slugger.

Encarnacion's agent, Paul Kinzer, told Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports that his client has received offers of three-to-four years from at least five teams during the off-season so far.

Kinzer would not reveal which teams are in the running, but Heyman says the Cleveland Indians are in the thick of things and are “pulling out all the stops.” However, Heyman reports Cleveland is having a tough time negotiating with some of the high priced free-agent first basemen on the market.

The agent told Heyman that the Blue Jays are "probably a long shot" to land Encarnacion.

In other EE news, Colorado Rockies GM Jeff Bridich confirmed to MLB Network that they are keeping track of Encarnacion, as well as former Baltimore Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo.

#Rockies Jeff Bridich are they in on Trumbo or Encarnacion?: "We're certainly keeping track... It would be stupid of us not to keep track." — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 20, 2016

Encarnacion and Trumbo are two of the most enticing free agents still on the market and both are coming off career years. Encarnacion hit 42 home runs and 127 RBIs for the Blue Jays last year while Trumbo clubbed 47 home runs and 108 RBIs for the O's.

Quintana trade saga

Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana has been on the market for the past couple weeks, with another team jumping into the fray Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are trying to land the White Sox' starter, according to a report from ESPN's Buster Olney.

The Pirates have worked hard to try to make a trade for Jose Quintana, whose modest contract is perfect for their budget size. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 21, 2016

Quintana finished last year with a 13-12 record, 3.20 earned run average, and 1.16 WHIP. Olney notes Quintana's modest salary - signed through 2018 at $5.3 million with team options for 2019 and 2020 - would fit perfectly with the Pirates.

Pomeranz not available

The Boston Red Sox are making some dramatic renovations to their rotation this off-season, but one piece that appears to be staying put is left-hander Drew Pomeranz.

Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune in Seattle reports the Mariners are believed to have Pomeranz on their wish list but aren't sure if he's even being made available by the Red Sox, despite some mixed messages at the Winter Meetings.

Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports that the Red Sox are not making Pomeranz available in trades.

Source with another team that said Red Sox weren't making Drew Pomeranz available — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) December 20, 2016

Pomeranz made 13 starts for the Red Sox last season, finishing with a 4.59 earned run average and 1.37 WHIP.

Looking elsewhere

Pomeranz isn't the only line in the water for the Mariners.

Dutton also reports the M's have had trade discussions with the Tampa Bay Rays in the past which may have centred around Seattle's Seth Smith and a pitcher from the Rays.

Dutton believes the Mariners could be targeting Drew Smyly, who would cost less than landing Chris Archer or Jake Odorizzi.

Smyly started 30 games for the Rays last season, finishing with a 7-12 record, 4.88 earned run average, and 1.27 WHIP.