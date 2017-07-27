The hot stove is heating up around major league baseball. With the trade deadline just four days away, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest news, rumours and rumblings from around the league.

Donaldson staying put

The Toronto Blue Jays are not expected to sell All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. And as a result, they will keep all of their young talent as well, Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote.

"The internal management thinking is that if they deal Donaldson now, they might as well also unload Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez and Roberto Osuna and go into a total rebuild," Sherman reported. "Instead, they want to believe they are a good team that has had a bad year and can go for it again next year."

Instead, Sherman continued, the Jays will try and trade players on expiring contracts like Marco Estrada, Jose Bautista, Joe Smith, and Francisco Liriano.

Donaldson is arbitration eligible next season and won't become a free agent until 2019. Stroman, Sanchez, and Osuna are all under team control until 2021.

Shopping pitchers?

After losing their fourth game in a row Wednesday night, the Minnesota Twins fell to four games out of the wild card race, and may have changed their thinking ahead of the trade deadline.

MLB.com's Jon Morosi tweeted the Twins will consider becoming sellers, with pitchers Ervin Santana and Jaime Garcia potentially available.

The Twins acquired Garcia just earlier this week, the 31-year-old hasn't even made a start for the team. Garcia has made 18 starts for the Atlanta Braves this year, recording a 4-7 record with a 4.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 113 innings.

Santana, meanwhile, has made 21 starts for the Twins this season, recording an 11-7 record with a 3.37 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 136.1 innings. Santana was named to his second All-Star team this season.

Standing pat?

The Boston Red Sox recent acquisition of shortstop/third baseman Eduardo Nunez appears to be enough to satisfy the team's offensive needs ahead of the trade deadline.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported the team is content with their offence after acquiring Nunez, expecting added production to come existing players breaking out of slumps.

Feinsand added the Red Sox attention the next few days will be on adding a reliever.

Nunez brings to Boston a .308/.334/.417 slash line with four home runs, 31 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases.

Daily Sonny Gray update

The New York Yankees remain the frontrunner for the Oakland A's starting pitcher, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reporting interested teams have essentially made their offers to the A's, and a deal is expected before Gray's next scheduled start on Sunday.

"The belief among executives from interested teams is that most have let the A’s know the significant piece or two that they would be willing to include in a multi-prospect trade for Sonny Gray, and that one of the suitors will separate themselves before Gray’s next scheduled start Sunday against the Twins," Sherman wrote.

"These executives indicated a belief that the Yankees have proposed the best players to top the deal to date."

But there are still darkhorses in this race, with MLB.com's Jon Morosi reporting the Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners are interested, and Ken Rosenthal adding the Mariners are expected to be able to make a strong offer.