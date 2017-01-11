The MLB free agency period is underway. Teams and players alike are looking to make big splashes during the off-season.

Rangers checking in on Trumbo

With talks between the Texas Rangers and Mike Napoli seemingly at a standstill, the club has reportedly shifted their attention to another target. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports is reporting that the Rangers are the latest team to check in on free agent first baseman Mark Trumbo.

Trumbo, 30, led the American League with 47 home runs last season with the Baltimore Orioles and would fill a need for Texas after fellow first baseman Mitch Moreland signed with the Boston Rex Sox earlier this off-season. The Oakland Athletics reportedly also have interest in Trumbo, along with others.

Trumbo, who was named an all-star in 2016, appears unlikely to re-sign with Baltimore

Angels pondering Wieters

According to Heyman,Los Angeles Angels have considered signing free agent catcher Matt Wieters, writing that the club has held internal talks regarding the four-time all-star, but adds that it isn't known how serious their interest is.

Wieters has drawn considerably less attention on the free agent market than expected, but has reportedly drawn looks from the Nationals and Braves as well.

Heyman says the 30-year-old would be a fit in LA given that manager Mike Scioscia is known to be particular about catchers seeing as he was a standout at the position himself.

Holland seeking unusal contract

Kansas City Royals free agent closer Greg Holland is seeking an unusual deal, per Heyman. Holland reportedly wants a two-year deal with a one-year opt-out that would enable him to test the market again next off-season.

It would appear that the two-time all-star is betting on himself after teams spent big money this winter on fellow relievers Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen and Mark Melancon.

Holland, 31, missed the entire 2016 season because of Tommy John surgery, but in six seasons with Kansas City, the pitcher has averaged a 2.42 earned run average and a 1.12 WHIP.