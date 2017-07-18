The MLB trade deadline is July 31. Before then, teams will be looking to be buyers, sellers, or possibly both in hopes of making their squads better immediately, or perhaps to better position themselves long-term.

Should the Blue Jays gut their pitching staff?

If the Toronto Blue Jays front office believes the club is need of major roster changes or even a measured sell-off, ESPN’s Buster Olney says Toronto should consider selling off some of its pitchers. Appearing on Naylor and Landsberg in the Morning today, Olney named pitchers Marcus Stroman, Roberto Osuna and Marco Estrada as potential Blue Jays trade chips.

Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has been the best arm in the Blue Jays’ starting rotation this season, and has performed well overall with a 3.10 earned runs average and a win-loss record of 9-5. Olney says that dealing Stroman should return Toronto upper-echelon prospects. The ESPN writer speculates that the Houston Astros, who own the MLB’s best record, would probably be interested in the 26-year-old as well as the New York Yankees, if the Blue Jays were willing to trade Stroman to a division rival.

Although reliever Roberto Osuna has had a strong start to his career, the 22-year-old will be eligible for arbitration next season and will become more expensive going forward. Olney says that if the Jays choose to be sellers, even small ones, it would make sense to deal Osuna as the club’s chances of winning will be reduced.

Starter Marco Estrada has been disappointing this season posting a 5.33 ERA, which is up from the 3.48 in 2016. The 34-year-old’s salary isn’t favorable, he’s owed four million for the last two months of the season, but Olney thinks Toronto may be able to move the veteran of 10 seasons because of his experience if it is willing to eat some money. He says Estrada could potential fill out the back-end of rotation for clubs looking to acquire pitchers.

Yankees, Athletics in talks?

Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports that an Oakland Athletics scout recently attended a Charleston RiverDogs game (the New Yankees Single-A affiliate). The last-place A’s currently sit at 42-51 and are 20 games out of first place in the American League West. With slim playoff hopes, perhaps Oakland might consider selling off its assets. Rosenthal believes that pitcher Sonny Gray and first baseman Yonder Alonso would fit in nicely on New York’s roster.

Sources: #Athletics recently had top scout watching #Yankees’ Class A Charleston club. Both Sonny Gray and Yonder Alonso would fit NYY well. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 17, 2017

The 27-year-old Gray is 14-5 on the season with a 3.72 ERA. While Alonso, 30, is batting .268 with 21 home runs and 33 RBIs.