The hot stove is heating up around major league baseball. With just one week until the trade deadline, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest news, rumours and rumblings from around the league.

Blowing it up

The Detroit Tigers appear ready to dismantle their roster in a full blown effort to rebuild. According to multiple reports, the Tigers, who sit fourth in the AL Central with a 45-54 record, will be active sellers ahead of July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

First, from ESPN's Buster Olney.

As the Tigers are talking about possible deals, they are tying their own players together in talks in an effort to shed salary. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 25, 2017

Olney reports the Tigers are attaching some of their higher-paid players to some of their more attractive trade chips in an effort to shed salary moving forward.

In a situation like that, teams could see impressive starting pitcher Michael Fulmer be made available, but only if they're also willing to take on one of the Tigers' more onerous player contracts, like that of Jordan Zimmermann or Justin Uptin, as Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported.

"Teams offer conflicting accounts if Detroit has ever made Michael Fulmer available," Sherman wrote.

"One executive said he received a concept from Detroit in which perhaps Fulmer would be available if the acquiring team agreed to take on a bad contract in addition, such as the one belonging to Jordan Zimmermann or Justin Upton."

Sherman added that Fulmer has also been floated by the Tigers temporarily, before they switch conversations to Justin Verlander or Justin Wilson.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reported on another potential Tigers' deal linking two players together. In talks with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Tigers are trying to package reliever Justin Wilson with veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler.

"The Brewers, who are trying desperately to turn things around, are actively exploring both starter and relief options," Crasnick wrote. "As ESPN's Buster Olney reported, they've also talked to Detroit about second baseman Ian Kinsler. But this appears to be more a case of Detroit trying to link Kinsler with reliever Justin Wilson and move a veteran salary."

As for Verlander, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press broke down his potential market, writing the Tigers would likely need to cover nearly half of Verlander's remaining salary for any deal to work.

"The general consensus among executives is the Tigers will need to cover nearly half of Verlander’s salary to make things work. Even then, there are only a few true suitors for his services: On paper, the Dodgers, Cubs and Astros appear to be those teams."

Verlander, 5-7 with a 4.50 ERA with 120 strikeouts in 124 innings, is signed through 2019 with a vesting option in 2020.

Zimmermann, 6-8 with a 5.81 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 105 innings, is signed through 2020.

Upton, batting .278 with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs, is signed through 2021.

Bautista still has value

Ricciardi: Have to believe Bautista has some type of trade value Former Blue Jays GM J.P. Ricciardi joins OverDrive to discuss how ownership plays a role in an organizations plans heading into the trade deadline, plus his thoughts on Jose Bautista's value on the trade market.

The man that originally brought Jose Bautista to Toronto said he thinks the Blue Jays slugger still has trade value.

Speaking on OverDrive on TSN 1050, former Blue Jays general manager JP Ricciardi said even at 36, Bautista could help a team if the Jays decide to trade him.

"I got to see his career take off and I got to see him become one of the best players in baseball," Ricciardi said. "At (36), most players aren’t still at their peak production; I’m sure he entering a different phase in his career, but I have to believe he has some type of value to some clubs that are out there if Toronto decides to go that way."

Package deal

The New York Yankees' interest in Sonny Gray has been well reported, but now it appears the team could be interested in acquiring the Oakland A's starting pitcher as part of a package that would also include first baseman Yonder Alonso.

With Greg Bird injured the entire season, the Yankees' need at first base is as big as their need on the mound, and acquiring both Gray and Alonso would fill both.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported the team is making progress on a deal that would land both Gray and Alonso.

"Multiple sources indicated Tuesday that the Yankees were making progress toward a deal with Oakland, which could send not only Gray, but also first baseman Yonder Alonso to New York," Fiensand wrote.

Feinsand's colleague Jon Morosi looked at who the A's could be focusing on as a return for the two, with Estevan Florial's name coming up.

"MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported Tuesday that the A's are focused on adding a young center fielder, with Yankees No. 5 prospect and Futures Game participant Estevan Florial ranking high on their list. A source said the Yanks are not opposed to dealing Florial, who is just 19 years old and ranks as the third-best outfielder in the system behind Clint Frazier and Dustin Fowler."

Feinsand added infielder/outfielder Jorge Mateo, the Yankees' eighth-ranked prospect, could also be involved in the deal.

Catching an upgrade

The Colorado Rockies appear intent on upgrading their situation behind the plate prior to the trade deadline.

The Rockies, who currently sit in a wild card spot with a 58-44 record, have Tony Wolters behind the plate, who's hitting .255 with 14 RBIs.

MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan reported the Rockies are intereted in Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

"The Rangers have not committed to being "sellers" at the Trade Deadline," Sullivan wrote. "But they have made it clear they are willing to talk about certain players. Lucroy is one of them as the Rangers have Robinson Chirinos and Brett Nicholas behind him."

If a potential Lucroy deal falls through, the Rockies hope to have home plate covered. Sullivan's MLB.com colleague Thomas Harding reported the team has also shown interest in Tigers catcher Alex Avila and Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki.