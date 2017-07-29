What will the Jays do ahead of the trade deadline?

The hot stove is heating up around major league baseball. With the trade deadline just two days away, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest news, rumours and rumblings from around the league.

Is Gray on his way out of Oakland?

It looks as if the Oakland Athletics are closer to parting ways with right-hander Sonny Gray ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The A's are expected to pull Gray ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Minnesota Twins on the request of teams involved in trade talks according to Bob Klapisch of USA Today.

#A’s are expected to pull Sonny Gray from tomorrow’s start against #Twins, as requested by multiple teams involved in trade talks. — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) July 29, 2017

Among the teams that are interested in Gray are the New York Yankees. They are reportedly unwilling to part with top prospect Gleyber Torres or young outfielder Clint Frazier, but the A's may have another target in their sights according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.

Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier are NOT the hangup in a Sonny Gray deal, source says. #Athletics and #Yankees discussing other prospects. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 29, 2017

In fact, the A's prefer outfield prospect Estevan Florial to Frazier because of his outfield defence, tweets Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

In Sonny Gray trade talks between #Yankees and #Athletics, Oakland believed to prefer Florial over Frazier because of defense in CF. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 29, 2017

Oakland Alamada Coliseum, the home of the A's, has one of the largest outfields in the major leagues, which is a possible reason Oakland seems to want to prioritize outfield defence.

--

Tigers likely to keep Verlander?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander is arguably considered to be the top prize available on the market ahead of Monday's trade deadline, in hopes that the fourth-place Tigers might become major sellers. While Detroit could still very sell off some assets, it doesn't appear likely that Verlander will be one of them.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that barring a "miracle", the 2011 American League MVP and the league's Cy Young recipient that year will remain with the only club that he has played for in his 13-year career.

sources: barring "miracle," justin verlander will remain a tiger though the deadline. https://t.co/CEnwdhYqxM — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2017

According to Heyman, the biggest impediment to dealing the 34-year-old is his contract. The six-time All-Star is owed $28 million per year through the 2019 season.

Verlander has had a down-season in 2017 compared to his past years with an ERA of 4.50.

--

Talks on Darvish heating up

Despite his struggles this season, Heyman reports that it is increasingly likely that the Texas Rangers will deal pitcher Yu Darvish.

The FanRag Sports writer points out that interest for Davish among teams has rammed up, despite there being debate as to the four-time All-Star's availability on the trade market with the Rangers in contention for both wild cards.

Darvish currently has an ERA of 4.01, which is the highest in his five seasons in the major leagues.

--

Nationals targeting Wilson?

As the first-place Washington Nationals look to maintain their firm grip over the National League East, the club is apparently pondering adding some bullpen help. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that the Nationals are targeting Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson.

Sources: #Nationals targeting #Tigers’ Justin Wilson. Nothing close. Still about eight teams involved. No clear front-runner. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2017

Rosenthal says that the Nationals are one of eight teams inquiring about the pitcher and that no club has yet emerged as a clear front-runner. The 29-year-old Wilson, who owns a 2.75 earned runs average this season, has a lower ERA than just one Nats reliever.

The Tigers, who currently sit in fourth in the American League Central, could be looking to be major sellers ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The club may reportedly ship off star pitcher Justin Verlander before Monday after recently trading 2015 All-Star J.D. Martinez.

Sitting 11 games out of first place in the division and nine games back for the second AL wild card spot, the Tigers seem poised to miss the postseason for the third consecutive year.

--

Braves sticking with Teheran?

The Atlanta Braves have reportedly been interested in parting with starter Julio Teheran, but Heyman reports that the team has had a change of heart. According to Heyman, the Braves are likely to keep the two-time All-Star.

sources: braves likely to hold onto teheran — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2017

Like his club, the 26-year-old Teheran has struggled this season, posting the second highest ERA of his career at 5.09. Atlanta currently sits in three-way tie for second in the NL East and is nine games back of the league's second wild card spot.