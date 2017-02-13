The MLB free agency period is underway. Teams and players alike are looking to make big splashes during the off-season.

Wood nearing a deal with?

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, pitcher Travis Wood is expected to land with a major league club very soon.

SP/RP/OF travis wood is expected to sign with someone soon, possibly today — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 13, 2017

Wood pitched 61 innings for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs last season in a relief role, accumulating an earned run average of 2.95.

The 30-year-old has spent the past five seasons with the Cubs.

Evovaldi signs with Rays

ESPN's Buster Olney is reporting that starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Tampa Bay Rays have reached an agreement.

Nathan Eovaldi's deal with the Rays: a $2m salary for 2017 with a club option for 2018 and incentives. Recovering from Tommy John surgery. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 12, 2017

The 27-year-old Eovaldi, who spent the past two seasons with the New York Yankees, recorded a 4.76 ERA in 2016 which stands as the highest total of his career thus far.

ChiSox/Nats talk Robertson deal

Bob Nightengale, Jorge L. Ortiz of USA TODAY Sports, report that the Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox are involved in talks regarding White Sox closer David Robertson. According to Nightengale and Ortiz, the Nationals first inquired about Robertson during the 2016 off-season when they acquired center fielder Adam Eaton from the White Sox, and it appeared last week that Robertson might finally be moving over to Washington, but a deal never materialized.

The pair from USA TODAY adds that an anonymous high-ranking Nationals official says that although talks between the two clubs continue, they've reached a stalemate and a trade does not appear to be imminent.

Robertson, 31, recorded an ERA of 3.47 in 62 appearances for the White Sox last season.