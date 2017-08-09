It appears Troy Tulowitzki's season is coming to an end.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced today that the Jays' shortstop has been transferred to the 60-day DL due to his ankle injury.

Roster Moves: RHP Nick Tepesch selected from Buffalo (AAA), LHP Matt Dermody optioned to Buffalo &Tulowitzki transferred to 60 day DL. — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) August 9, 2017

The 32-year-old injured his right ankle on July 28 against the Los Angeles Angels. He appeared to step on the foot of Angels' first baseman C.J. Cron while reaching for first base on a ground ball he was attempting to beat out.

The outlook for a return this season already looked doubtful for Tulowitzki after manager John Gibbons told reporters on July 31 that their starting shortstop's right foot was in a cast, but this trip to the 60-day disabled list all but confirms the end to a disappointing season.

It's been a year to forget for the five-time All-Star. In 66 games for the Blue Jays, he had just seven home runs and 26 RBI while slashing .249/.300/.378, well below his career average of .290/.361/.495.