Commissioner Robert Manfred announced today that free agent catcher Derek Norris has been placed on the Restricted List, and will be ineligible to play Major League or Minor League Baseball or to sign a contract with a Major League organization, for the remainder of the 2017 season.

The announcement comes based on the results of the Office of the Commissioner's investigation under Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Norris will be reinstated from the Restricted List, and will be eligible to sign a contract with and to play for a Major League or Minor League Club, following the completion of the 2017 World Series. Norris has agreed not to appeal this discipline.

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegation that Derek Norris violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence Policy on October 21, 2015. Mr. Norris cooperated throughout the investigation, including submitting to an in-person interview with MLB’s Department of Investigations," Commissioner Manfred released in a statement. "After reviewing the evidence, I determined that Mr. Norris’s conduct warranted discipline under the Joint Domestic Violence Policy. While Mr. Norris denies the allegation against him, he and I have agreed that he will spend the remainder of the 2017 season away from the game and that he will forfeit $100,000 of his remaining termination pay from the Tampa Bay Rays, which will be donated by the Rays to one or more charitable organizations focused on preventing and treating survivors of domestic violence. The charitable organizations will be selected by the Commissioner’s Office and the Players Association.”

Norris, 28, last played for the Tampa Bay Rays before being released by the team on June 26. In 53 games, the catcher batted .201/.258/.380 with nine home runs and 24 RBI. Norris had his best season with the Oakland Athletics in 2014 when he was an All-Star, batting .270/.361/.403 with 10 homers and 55 RBI.